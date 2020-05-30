Crowds gather again in Columbus to protest police brutality

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crowds have begun to gather again Friday evening to protest police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

NOW: Protesters at E. Livingston & Lockbourne temporarily blocking intersection as they chant George Floyd’s name. Have been going into intersection for a few minutes then going back to sidewalks. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ayCM3b8qdA — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

Floyd was restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night when a few demonstrators threw objects at police, destroyed city property and broke into the Ohio Statehouse.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a news conference Friday to talk about Floyd’s death and the protests in downtown Columbus on Thursday night.

“While Fran and I feel sorrow and disgust at what we saw, we cannot fully comprehend or imagine what an African American family must feel,” DeWine said. “His death impacts all of us. We have a responsibility to each other . . . regardless of race, to stand up and speak out and say ‘We won’t tolerate conduct like this.’”

SWAT arrived on the scene soon after the Statehouse break-in. Officers used a loudspeaker to announce an emergency was declared in the area, meaning any protesters who refused to leave would be arrested.

“The Columbus Police officers who responded to the Statehouse area yesterday put their own lives at risk and did an excellent job,” DeWine said. “The vast majority, almost all police officers do a good job. But we have a moral obligation to make sure every officer, all 35,000, have the proper training.”

Here was some of the damage done on Thursday:

More of the damage left behind by tonight’s demonstrations downtown. Police are still out around downtown. Crowds also smaller but still around in places. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QO7U0pin4B — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty also responded to Thursday’s protests. The leaders encouraged people to protest but to do so peacefully.

This is a developing story.