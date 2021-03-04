Criteria for lifting all health orders in Ohio set by Governor Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine said that all health orders will come off when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks.

Cases per 100,000 people for a two-week period is a standard measure we have used since early in the pandemic, the governor said.

This is an achievable goal, DeWine emphasized. “On December 3, 2020, Ohio was at 731 cases per 100,000. On February 3, Ohio’s cases were down to 445, and yesterday, we were down to 179 cases.

“In three months, we’ve gone down 550 cases per 100,000 people, and in the last month alone, 265 cases. Ohio is on the right path to get us to 50. This is thanks to the vaccine, and thanks to your hard work,” he said.