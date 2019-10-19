Crisp Saturday, milder days ahead

Happy Saturday!

High pressure is sliding to the east of the Ohio Valley, with a milder southeasterly flow of air and high cloudiness in advance of a weak disturbance. Clouds will thicken overnight and a sprinkle is possible as a warm front lifts north.

The weather for the 40th Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will be mainly cloudy, with a light southeast breeze and perhaps a light shower when the race begins at 7:30 a.m. Clouds will break by afternoon and the temperature will rise into the pleasant low 70s.

The next opportunity for widespread rain will come from a frontal system over the Midwest that will bring showers and scattered storms Monday afternoon, ending early Tuesday. Seasonably cool and dry weather will prevail from Tuesday through Thursday. Another cold front will bring a chance for some rain on Friday and cooler temperatures.

Post-Tropical Storm Nestor made landfall on St. Vincent Island, Florida, early Saturday, and will track northeast as a windy rainstorm across the Southeast and off the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday.

Saturday: High clouds, breezy. High 67

Tonight: Clouds thicken, sprinkle late. Low 52

Sunday: Morning clouds, some sun p.m. High 70

Monday: Clouds increase, showers, storm p.m. High 75 (56)

Tuesday: Morning shower, clearing. High 61 (53)

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 62 (44)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (54)

Friday: Showers likely. High 61 (48)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 63 (40)

Have a great weekend! -Ben