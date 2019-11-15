Crisp, bright November weekend

High pressure from Canada will supply plenty of sunshine this weekend with November weather.

Some clouds will return overnight and a light northeasterly breeze. The sky will clear as we progress through the day on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s.

The remainder of the weekend will be cool and dry, with high clouds increasing late Sunday as a storm forms off the southeast Atlantic coast and moves slowly north.

A clipper system will bring some cloudiness and an isolated shower or two early in the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 40

Tonight: Patchy cloudiness. Low 25

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 42

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (23)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (31)

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 47 (35)

Wednesday: Cloudy, milder. High 48 (36)