You can solve a crime, Columbus police tweet pictures of people involved in suspected crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Investigators filled the Columbus Division of Police’s Twitter account Wednesday with photos and descriptions of suspects in various crimes.
From one man accused of being a porch pirate to another who passed a note at a Dollar General and demanded money, investigators want the public’s help identifying these people.
The first tweet explains the man in the pictures waited for other customers to leave the store before passing a note to an employee that stated he wanted the money or he would shoot.
Another tweet talks about a Christmas Eve theft. The pictures show a man walking onto a porch and taking a package.
Investigators use social media to get the word out about a suspect, situation, or crime because the process is easy to use and gets the information in front of a lot of people’s eyes.
The tweet below shows a person who police say stole a computer and thousands of dollars in cash.
While some of these crimes may seem harmless, like stealing clothing, theft is a burden on the owner of the business and puts others in danger. Below, police say the man threatened employees with a knife, “I will stab you,” according to police.
Here’s the bottom line. Police in all cities needs the public’s input. You can contact the Columbus Division of Police with information about these suspects or any other relevant information about other crimes at any of the phone numbers listed in the tweets above.