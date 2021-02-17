You can solve a crime, Columbus police tweet pictures of people involved in suspected crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Investigators filled the Columbus Division of Police’s Twitter account Wednesday with photos and descriptions of suspects in various crimes.

From one man accused of being a porch pirate to another who passed a note at a Dollar General and demanded money, investigators want the public’s help identifying these people.

The first tweet explains the man in the pictures waited for other customers to leave the store before passing a note to an employee that stated he wanted the money or he would shoot.

1/13/21@7:22pm-suspect entered Dollar General@1350 W. Broad St. and walked around waiting for customers to leave.



He wrote a demand note stating he wanted all the money or he would shoot.



CPD: 614-645-4588 or pthomas@columbuspolice.org or 614-461-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Kcjaj9bXHj — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 17, 2021

Another tweet talks about a Christmas Eve theft. The pictures show a man walking onto a porch and taking a package.

Christmas Eve@11:23am-suspect caught on 🎥 stealing a package from a porch in the 1400 block of Franklin Ave. *Bryden Rd./Miller Ave. area.



The suspect’s ball cap might be recognizable or his 4-door gray sedan.



CPD: 614-645-1436 or jmartin@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/G0b99H9NjR — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 17, 2021

Investigators use social media to get the word out about a suspect, situation, or crime because the process is easy to use and gets the information in front of a lot of people’s eyes.

The tweet below shows a person who police say stole a computer and thousands of dollars in cash.

1/29/21@6:30am-suspect broke into Amongst Peers clothing store near W. 5th Ave. & N. High St. @shortnorth



He stole a computer & thousands of dollars worth of clothing before fleeing the business minutes later.



CPD: 614-645-2043 jlee@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/1huqI1x9ag — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 17, 2021

While some of these crimes may seem harmless, like stealing clothing, theft is a burden on the owner of the business and puts others in danger. Below, police say the man threatened employees with a knife, “I will stab you,” according to police.

1/31/21@5:30pm-he entered Ulta@Hilliard Rome Rd.-went to the men’s fragrance area-put everything he could in his arms.



Employee recognized him-told him to ✋. Suspect said “I have a 🔪& will stab you.”



*Large angel wings tattoo on his neck



CPD:614-645-2248 pic.twitter.com/vlOpHrFCss — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 17, 2021

Here’s the bottom line. Police in all cities needs the public’s input. You can contact the Columbus Division of Police with information about these suspects or any other relevant information about other crimes at any of the phone numbers listed in the tweets above.