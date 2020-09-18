VIDEO: Armed robber forces men to the ground, police need public’s help identifying suspect

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH)–Investigators turn to the public for help. They are trying to identify a man who walked into the BP gas station at 3458 South Hamilton Road on September 5, 2020 around 10;15 p.m. and held two men at gun point, and forces them to the ground. Then the suspect takes off.

Police believe he has attempted robbery at multiple locations throughout the Columbus area. If you have any information regarding the identity, race, age, or any other identifiers that may assists detectives in catching this armed robber to justice, please contact the Madison Township Police Department at (614) 836-9000.