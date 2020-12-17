K9 Kahn, saved from the grave and serving the community

U.S. 23 Drug Pipeline

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–K9 Kahn was saved from being euthanized after he was hit by a car. He was put into a foster home and the family soon realized Kahn needed focus and purpose because of his high energy.

The three-year Belgian Malinois was taken from Cleveland to a K9 training center in Sunbury, Ohio. Today he walks the corridors of Teays Valley School District. He is a single purpose K9 who focuses on finding narcotics.

NOTE: DO NOT approach any service animal while they are working. Whether the animal is on a mission with the police or working with a person with disabilities, always ask the animal’s handler if you may interact with the animal.

