45 indicted in ‘Operation Red, White and Bust’ drug sting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced Friday the results of a long-standing undercover drug operation.
‘Operation Red, White and Bust’ resulted in the indictment of 45 people on drug trafficking charges. The operation aimed to thwart the sale of opioids and narcotics. It was conducted by the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force.
“While most of us will be celebrating independence, this group of drug dealers behind bars won’t make the picnic,” Yost said. “Great job by this task force whose work to remove drug traffickers from our communities will prevent overdoses and save lives – now that’s something to celebrate!”
“This operation is not the end but merely a continuation of our collective efforts to keep drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Stanforth said. “This success is due to the cooperative efforts with many agencies, including the 23 Pipeline Task Force, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.”
Twenty-nine of the 45 people indicted have been arrested. They are:
- Alec T. Ables, Bloomingburg
- Scott M. Angeletti, Washington Court House
- Kevin H. Axline, Washington Court House
- Heather R. Bost, Chillicothe
- Dustin L. Browning, Jeffersonville
- Guy Nathan Cambell, Washington Court House
- Karie Campbell, Washington Court House
- Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling
- Tyler J. Evans, Washington Court House
- John R. Fowler, Washington Court House
- Lindsey M. Gibson-Rader, Washington Court House
- Corey S. Keller, Washington Court House
- Dalton C. W. Knapp, Washington Court House
- Ashley D. Lowe, Washington Court House
- Ashley Martin, Grove City
- Kenneth M. Matthews, Washington Court House
- Robert L. McClendon, Washington Court House
- Sean K. McKittrick, Washington Court House
- Joshua R. Mick, Washington Court House
- Chasity Mickle, Washington Court House
- Anthony L. Nelson, Washington Court House
- Durant E. Peters, Washington Court House
- Alisha Rinehart, Jeffersonville
- Katherine J. Ross, Jeffersonville
- Nathaniel Ryan, Bloomingburg
- Brittani N. Stroup, Bloomingburg
- Holden A. Whaley, Washington Court House
- Justin M. Wilson, Washington Court House
- Kyle Wes Wilson, Washington Court House
Seven other individuals who were indicted as part of the operation were at large at the time the announcement was made. The remaining nine indicted individuals were already in custody for other crimes.