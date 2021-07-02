45 indicted in ‘Operation Red, White and Bust’ drug sting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced Friday the results of a long-standing undercover drug operation.

‘Operation Red, White and Bust’ resulted in the indictment of 45 people on drug trafficking charges. The operation aimed to thwart the sale of opioids and narcotics. It was conducted by the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force.

“While most of us will be celebrating independence, this group of drug dealers behind bars won’t make the picnic,” Yost said. “Great job by this task force whose work to remove drug traffickers from our communities will prevent overdoses and save lives – now that’s something to celebrate!”

“This operation is not the end but merely a continuation of our collective efforts to keep drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Stanforth said. “This success is due to the cooperative efforts with many agencies, including the 23 Pipeline Task Force, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.”

Twenty-nine of the 45 people indicted have been arrested. They are:

Alec T. Ables, Bloomingburg

Scott M. Angeletti, Washington Court House

Kevin H. Axline, Washington Court House

Heather R. Bost, Chillicothe

Dustin L. Browning, Jeffersonville

Guy Nathan Cambell, Washington Court House

Karie Campbell, Washington Court House

Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling

Tyler J. Evans, Washington Court House

John R. Fowler, Washington Court House

Lindsey M. Gibson-Rader, Washington Court House

Corey S. Keller, Washington Court House

Dalton C. W. Knapp, Washington Court House

Ashley D. Lowe, Washington Court House

Ashley Martin, Grove City

Kenneth M. Matthews, Washington Court House

Robert L. McClendon, Washington Court House

Sean K. McKittrick, Washington Court House

Joshua R. Mick, Washington Court House

Chasity Mickle, Washington Court House

Anthony L. Nelson, Washington Court House

Durant E. Peters, Washington Court House

Alisha Rinehart, Jeffersonville

Katherine J. Ross, Jeffersonville

Nathaniel Ryan, Bloomingburg

Brittani N. Stroup, Bloomingburg

Holden A. Whaley, Washington Court House

Justin M. Wilson, Washington Court House

Kyle Wes Wilson, Washington Court House

Seven other individuals who were indicted as part of the operation were at large at the time the announcement was made. The remaining nine indicted individuals were already in custody for other crimes.