Two armed robberies in Fayette County hours apart

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE, Ohio (WCMH)–The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed-robberies that happened late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning in northern Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, on Saturday evening at 9:39 p.m. the clerk at Midway Sunoco, located at 13458 State Route #38NE in Paint Township reported that an unknown subject wearing a face covering entered the business, brandished what was believe to be a gun and demanded money, from the clerk. The clerk complied and the assailant left the business on foot.

On Sunday morning at 5:46 a.m. the sheriff says the same thing happened at the Shell Station located at 220 State Street in Village of Jeffersonville.

Sheriff’s detectives are currently investigating both crimes and believe that the incidents are connected. No injuries were reported in either incident. Anyone with information concerning these incidents are encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office:

(740)335-6170 or by e-mailing Det. Sgt. Chuck Kyle at charles.kyle@fayette-co-oh.com