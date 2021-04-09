Shooting: Two people were shot, and a woman returns fire, investigators are asking for help finding suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On April 9, 2021, at approximately 1:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to 886 Caldwell Place on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Diamond Hughes as well as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. The male had been grazed in the leg by gunfire and was treated at the scene by medics.

Ms. Hughes stated a silver vehicle and a maroon vehicle drove past her residence and the occupants fired multiple gunshots at her, the 16-year-old male, and the 17-year-old female, while they were on the front porch of her residence. The 16-year-old male is the only person reporting injuries. Ms. Hughes stated she returned fire as the vehicle and the suspects took off.

The residence, 886 Caldwell Place, was struck by gunfire, as well as two unoccupied vehicles. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Federer of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4011 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).