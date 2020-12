COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said they were unable to locate a male suspect in Northeast Columbus who exchanged fire with officers Sunday night.

Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Taymouth Road and Edinburgh Lane around 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrives on scene, they encountered a male who fired at them. At least one officer returned fire.

Police say all officers involved are OK, and it is unclear if the suspect was hit. BCI will investigate.