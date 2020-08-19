Police raid Marion hotel, find drugs, guns and cash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH)–For the second time in recent months the Americas Best Value Inn in Marion was searched for drugs.

MARMET/METRICH Drug Task force executed a warrant on Tuesday around noon. Investigators found four firearms, three grams of suspected Fentanyl, and 9.2 grams of crack cocaine, plus $5,100 in cash. Dave Davis, 40, of Marion was arrested according to a news release.

“Chief Bill Collins, Prosecutor Ray Grogan, and I continue to support and provide resources for the MARMET Drug Task Force to fight drug crimes locally,” said Sheriff Tim Bailey. “This continues to be a nationwide issue and we will not ignore it

locally.”

The sheriff’s office encourages the public to report drug activity by calling 740-375-8477.