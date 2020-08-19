Police raid Marion hotel, find drugs, guns and cash

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

MARION, Ohio (WCMH)–For the second time in recent months the Americas Best Value Inn in Marion was searched for drugs.

MARMET/METRICH Drug Task force executed a warrant on Tuesday around noon. Investigators found four firearms, three grams of suspected Fentanyl, and 9.2 grams of crack cocaine, plus $5,100 in cash. Dave Davis, 40, of Marion was arrested according to a news release.

“Chief Bill Collins, Prosecutor Ray Grogan, and I continue to support and provide resources for the MARMET Drug Task Force to fight drug crimes locally,” said Sheriff Tim Bailey. “This continues to be a nationwide issue and we will not ignore it
locally.”

The sheriff’s office encourages the public to report drug activity by calling 740-375-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools