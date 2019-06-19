Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Whitehall Division of Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle late Monday night.

According to Det. Sgt. John Gre3bb, officers were dispatched to the area of McAllister Avenue and Pierce Avenue around 11:25pm Monday on the report of a vehicle crashing into a fire hydrant. When officers arrived, they found Michael A. Hogan Jr., 20, of Columbus, in the drivers’ seat of a silver car at the scene.

Police say Hogan had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness told investigators they saw a young black man wearing a white tank to and blue jeans run from the vehicle heading east.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact the Whitehall Police Department at 614-237-6333.