Polaris Fashion Place reopens, police still searching for suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus police continue to search for the two men they say exchanged gunfire on the lower level of the Polaris Fashion Place, on Wednesday.

According to police, the shots were fired around 12:30 p.m., within close proximity of customers. Investigators said the incident, in which no one was injured, was captured on surveillance footage.

“It appears to be, based on the video, a situation where people are really quick to resort to deadly violence to resolve a dispute and that is never a good idea,” said Deputy Chief Tim Becker with the Columbus Division of Police. “If your loved ones are carrying guns out there that’s not the way to resolve a dispute.”

Becker said the two people involved in this knew each other and were targeting one another.

Within hours of the shots being fired, police at the mall said the suspects had been identified. On Thursday, Becker said he expected still images to be released so the public could help locate them.

“We’ve been given a little information on one of the suspects,” he said. “We don’t have full information on both the suspects at this point, and we do need to advance that before we move forward.”

The mall reopened on Thursday. Becker told NBC4 additional patrols were in the area not because there was a threat, but instead so members of the public would feel comfortable going about their business.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened, but I do think it was an isolated incident, so we’re not really afraid to go shopping here,” said Steven Smith, as he entered the mall parking lot.

Anyone with information on the suspects involved in the shots being fired is urged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.