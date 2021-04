Ohio BCI is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting on the west side.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is unharmed and in custody after a deputy-involved shooting on the west side of Columbus.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 4600 block of Hilton Avenue Tuesday morning when they say the suspect fired shots at them. Deputies then returned fire.

FCSO said the suspect is in custody and unharmed. Ohio BCI will handle the investigation.