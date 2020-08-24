One dead from hit and run crash

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A man is dead after being struck by a car on Agler Rd. it happened at 1 a.m. and the care left the area according to a police report.

Francisco Matias-Price was walking between Cassady Ave. and Greatwood Rd. on Agler Rd. when he was killed.

To date in 2020, Columbus has had 44 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 46 fatalities.

The Accident Investigation Unit responded and initiated an investigation, which is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.