North Columbus shooting leaves one dead, no suspect information released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A shooting near a bus stop in north Columbus has left one person dead and police searching for answers.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 AM on the 3600 block of Maize Road. Police responded after receiving 911 calls of a woman screaming.

Police found a woman partially clothed and suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, according to the report.

The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Resident Steve Surrency said that while he didn’t hear the gunshots, his wife got an alert about it when they woke up this morning.

“She got messages on her ring tone; we’ve got a ring doorbell. And they send you messages when things happen,” Surrency said.

Others in this neighborhood, like caretaker Mamie Sunnyway, said coming here to work, feels a little less safe than before.

“It’s scary. It is not easy to be around where you hear that somebody passed because of a shooting,” said Sunnyway.

This shooting marks the 54th homicide in Columbus this year. The and the victim’s identity and no suspect information have been released.