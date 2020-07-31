Man accused of stalking, killing woman near Powell

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Powell man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he stalked and killed a woman.

The Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Kevin Arnold, 59, of Powell, Ohio, for shooting and killing Tonya Delafeld, 42, on July 21.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien released a statement of what happened:

“The victim wheeled her trash out to the street. She saw Arnold and yelled for her daughter to call the police. As the daughter went to make that call she heard gunshots.” Ron O’Brien, Franklin County Prosecutor

Emergency crews pronounced Delafeld dead at the scene.

Arnold is charged with aggravated murder, and two counts of murder. All indictments have a firearm specification.

Arnold’s arraignment is schedued for Monday, August 3 at 1 p.m.