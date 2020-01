COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen Thursday night.

Nevaeh Baxter was last seen leaving her home in Bournville around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says she stands 5’2″, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

In the past, she has run away to the Greenfield area, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.