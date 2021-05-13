Mid-size cities lead Ohio in burglaries per capita as Columbus ranks below suburbs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three mid-size cities with populations of about 40,00-70,000 lead Ohio in burglaries per capita, according to FBI data from 2019, the most recent year available.

Canton (pop. 70,139), Springfield (pop. 59,128) and Warren (pop. 38,012) topped the state in burglaries per 10,000 people with about 137, 129 and 113, respectively. Cleveland, Dayton, Lima and Mount Healthy were also over 100.

Although it led Ohio with 5,809 burglaries in 2019, Columbus (64.11) ranked just 25th per capita. Suburbs Whitehall (72.69) and Newark (65.55) ranked higher than the capital city, as did rural cities like Logan, Nelsonville and Chillicothe.

The FBI defines burglary as “the unlawful entry of a structure to commit a felony or theft.” This is different from robbery, which requires the use of force.

The agency estimates 1,117,696 burglaries occurred in the U.S. 2019 and accounted for 16% of total property crimes. Burglary victims lost $3 billion from the crimes, more than $2,600 per offense. About 63% of burglaries in 2019 were of residences.

Like robberies and violent crimes in general, burglaries in the U.S. have fallen significantly since 2000. The rate of burglaries per person dropped 10% from 2018, 51% since 2010 and 53% since 2000.

The FBI collects this data from local law enforcement, and not all Ohio cities reported data. NBC4 only looked at cities, which Ohio law defines as having more than 5,000 people.