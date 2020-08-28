Juvenile charged with aggravated arson in Fayette County

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE, Ohio (WCMH)–The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 15-year-old with two counts of Aggravated Arson related to a house fire on Thursday evening.

The fire occurred IN THE 5100 block of U.S. 22 SE in Union Township and was reported at 5:15 p.m.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a structure fire. The occupants of the building were outside the home.

Washington Fire Department investigators determined that it appeared the fire had been intentionally set.

Sheriff’s detectives began their investigation and determined the fire was set by a juvenile who lives at the address. The juvenile was taken into custody, charged with two counts of Delinquency by Aggravated Arson and transported to the South Center Ohio Juvenile Detention Center pending his appearance before the Fayette County Common Pleas Court – Juvenile Division.