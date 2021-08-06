Crimestoppers: Murder of Yahieness Jamaal Dixon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, April 18, 2021, at approximately 1:48am, Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in an alley located on the south side of the 1300 block of E. 25th Avenue.

The victim, later identified as Yahieness Jamaal Dixon, was found shot inside a gold Monte Carlo. Mr. Dixon later died as result of his injuries. A photo of Yahieness Jamaal Dixon may be viewed on the Crime Stoppers website at www.stopcrime.org.

The family of Jamaal Dixon is partnering with Crime Stoppers and offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not use Caller ID or record telephone conversations. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any felony. Information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of a felony suspect could qualify the caller for a reward as determined by the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors. For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, visit our website at www.stopcrime.org.

