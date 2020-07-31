Columbus Police: Theft suspect takes Ring camera from Franklinton porch

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for an apparent porch pirate who doesn’t know how doorbell cameras work.

According to Columbus police, it happened at a home on Dakota Avenue in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus on June 19. Tools and other construction equipment were reported stolen.

Police released video of a man who they was apparently so aware that he was being recorded that he took the doorbell camera.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

If you know who this is, police ask that you call Detective Waddle at 614-645-1439 or email at cwaddle@columbuspolice.org

