City shuts down club that was site of multiple shootings

2017 photo of the property taken by the Franklin County Auditors Office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police have shut down an illegal after-hours club that has been the site of multiple shootings, illegal alcohol sales, and fire code violations.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said the club, in the 3300 block of East Main Street, took the form of a barbershop by day and turned into an after-hours club at night.

Klein said police have responded more than a dozen times to the property on shots fired and other gun-related complaints.

The most recent report came in around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17 when two women said they were shot after a fight occurred inside the club.

The City of Columbus secured an emergency court order to shutter the property.

“We hope that removing this illegal after-hours club will bring a sense of relief to those who live and work nearby,” Klein said in a statement.