Chauncey, Ohio man sentenced to nearly five years in prison for drug-related crimes

Billy Haynes, 31, of Chauncey, was sentenced Nov. 12 to four years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to drug-related felony offenses.

Haynes pleaded guilty to charges from two cases that include:

• Aggravated trafficking of drugs (F3)

• Trafficking in heroin (F3)

• Possession of heroin (F3)

• Aggravated possession of drugs (F3)

• Aggravated possession of drugs (F5)

According to a news release, Haynes was arrested in June after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 33 near Ohio Route 682 by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. K9 unit Bora indicated on the vehicle and both heroin and methamphetamine were found along with a digital scale and cash.

This followed an arrest in November 2019 when Haynes was also found in possession of methamphetamine, which was a violation of his probation conditions.

“Mr. Haynes has an extensive criminal history related to drugs. While our programs are designed to help people find a road to recovery, we are also tasked with protecting the public and punishing the offender until they are ready to make a change,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn in a media release. “We certainly hope that when Mr. Haynes pays his debt to society, he’ll be ready for that change.”

Haynes had previously served a prison sentence after pleading guilty to trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs, escape, failure to appear and felonious assault.

As part of the resolution to the current cases, $3,773 was ordered forfeit.