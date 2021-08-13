$2,500 reward to help find killer of OSU student Tarak Underiner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police need leads on the killing of an OSU student, the first homicide in the year of 2017.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning, January 5, 2017, in the 20 block of East Northwood Avenue. Officers found Tarak Underiner, 20, dead on scene with several gun shot wounds.

That morning, police confirmed to NBC4 the motive behind the shooting was drug related. Police also say they recovered guns at the house.

Underiner was a current student at Ohio State University and a member of Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus.

To date, no phone calls or leads have been given in this case. Any assistance from the public would be appreciated.

The family of Tarak Underiner is offering a $2500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

