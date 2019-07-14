CRIME OF THE WEEK: Reward offered for information in 2017 double homicide

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime stoppers and the Columbus police are attempting to solve the murder of Je’Vohn Hill and Jeronn Hill.

Police responded to reports of crying and screaming on Maize road at 7:54 pm on March 10, 2017. At the scene, two bodies were suffering from several gunshot wounds. At 8:05 pm, a Columbus Fire Department medic pronounced them as dead. They were later identified as Je’Vohn Hill and Jeronn Hill.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, please call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no Caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, go to www.stopcrime.org.