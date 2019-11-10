CRIME OF THE WEEK: Reward offered for answers in 2018 Linden homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on the death of a man who was found dead inside of his residence in North Linden in 2018.

Columbus police say it appears, Keith Bosley opened his back door during the overnight hours and was immediately shot and killed. His body was discovered at 11:08 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Detectives are trying to identify two males seen sitting in the alley in a dark SUV with blue parking lights near Bosley’s home during the same time as Bosely’s murder, officials said.

A photo of Bosley may be viewed on the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.

