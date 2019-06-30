CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police turn to the public to help solve a 2016 homicide

COLUMBUS OHIO (WCMH) – Columbus Police and Central Ohio crime stoppers are still trying to solve the 2016 murder of Eddie Lovely

Columbus police were alerted on Jan. 6, 2016, of a man lying on the ground at the corner of Marcia Drive and Myrtle Avenue.

When police arrived, they pronounced Eddie Lovely dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds.

Columbus police say at the time, Lovely was taking a walk around his neighborhood where he was shot for unknown reasons.

