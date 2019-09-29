Breaking News
4 Gallia County Jail inmates escape after overpowering corrections officers

CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police still searching for answers in Hilltop homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information on the death of a 48-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Hilltop area in April.

Javier Martinez was shot on April 25 inside a home at 231 S. Harris Ave. while family members were eating breakfast in the kitchen.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang and witnessed a man run from the basement into the kitchen and out the front door, according to Crime Stoppers.

According to a Columbus police report, the shooting occurred at 10:17 a.m. and the man was wearing a black hoodie and a mask and carrying a long-gun.

The man fled northbound and then east on Palmetto Street, according to a police report.

Martinez was taken to Grant Medical Center and later died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, please call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no Caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

For more information on Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, go to www.stopcrime.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools