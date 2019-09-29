CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police still searching for answers in Hilltop homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information on the death of a 48-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Hilltop area in April.

Javier Martinez was shot on April 25 inside a home at 231 S. Harris Ave. while family members were eating breakfast in the kitchen.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang and witnessed a man run from the basement into the kitchen and out the front door, according to Crime Stoppers.

According to a Columbus police report, the shooting occurred at 10:17 a.m. and the man was wearing a black hoodie and a mask and carrying a long-gun.

The man fled northbound and then east on Palmetto Street, according to a police report.

Martinez was taken to Grant Medical Center and later died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, please call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no Caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

