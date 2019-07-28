CRIME OF THE WEEK: Man in Reynoldsburg uses stolen credit cards to buy a chainsaw

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – This weeks crime of the week is about a wallet thief in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

A woman had her wallet stolen from inside her purse at a local Walmart in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

On May 10th, 2019 at 7:30pm, a woman left her purse at a vestibule in the store. That’s when the suspect, who has yet to be identified, went through her purse and took the wallet. In this Wallet were several credit cards he then used to make purchases at a Shell gas station on route 256. He also returned to that same Walmart to make some additional purchases. One of his purchases that day included a chain saw at Home Depot on Brice rd.

