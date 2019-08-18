CRIME OF THE WEEK: Credit card Thief in the Grandview Heights area.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – This week’s “Crime of the Week” involves stealing credit cards at a LA Fitness in the Grandview Area.

An unidentified suspect parked his vehicle at the Grandview LA fitness on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at 8:06 pm. He went to the locker room then left a few minutes later in a Silver Chrysler 300. A victim/member of the gym then went back to their locker only to find that their credit cards were stolen. The stolen credit used soon after at the Target store on Olentangy River Rd. and a Speedway on W. 5th Ave.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. There is no caller ID and all tips given are anonymous.

