CRIME OF THE WEEK: Cash reward offered for information leading to Dublin wallet thieves

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – This week’s crime of the week focuses on two credit card thieves from Dublin, Ohio.

Two unidentified suspects stole several credit cards from a wallet that was stolen at a Panera in Dublin, Ohio on May 8th, 2019. The two suspects then used the credit cards to make several purchases at a Macy’s in the Tuttle Mall, a GameStop at Tuttle Crossing and a Home Depot on Sawmill rd. The two suspects also obtained gift cards that were purchased in Arlington and Springfield Virginia as well as Cincinnati Ohio with the stolen credit cards.

