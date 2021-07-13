Crews rescue naked woman wedged between 2 California buildings

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KTLA) – Crews rescued a naked woman who was wedged between two commercial buildings in Santa Ana, California Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was stuck between two walls in an opening no more than a foot wide, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Santa Ana Police Department officers were called to the area around 2 p.m after workers at a nearby business heard the woman’s cries for help and weren’t sure where the sounds were coming from.

The officers eventually spotted the woman, and rescuers were called to the scene.

Firefighters couldn’t get to the woman, and she couldn’t get out, prompting a plan to drill a hole into the wall nearby to insert a camera and see if it was possible to cut the wall open and get her out, the captain explained.

It’s unclear how the woman got trapped between the two walls.

“That’s a mystery to all of us here right now,” Nguyen said.

While stuck, the woman was alert and communicating with rescuers, officials said.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters were able to get the woman out, according to the O.C. Fire Authority.

It’s unclear if the woman was hurt, and paramedics planned to assess her.

Nguyen acknowledged it was an unusual situation but said the department has trained for such scenarios, and the heavy rescue unit responded to the scene.

Police had said the woman was naked, and the captain confirmed that appeared to be the case.

No further details were immediately available.