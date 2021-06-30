Crew hold first practice at Lower.com Field ahead of July 3 opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC held its first practice at Lower.com Field on Wednesday ahead of their first game at their new Arena District stadium on Saturday, July 3 at 5:00.

Families of players, coaches and staff, as well as corporate partners, were allowed to attend the practice and shop at the team’s gift store located at the southeast entrance.

“It’s unbelievable,” Kelvin Jones said. “We were talking with some of the staff, it’s got a very European feel and such an intimacy to the atmosphere. It’s unbelievable.”

The Crew held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to introduce its new stadium with construction beginning October 2019.

The stadium cost $313.9 million and will seat just over 20,000 people.

