Crew forward Gyasi Zardes makes United States men’s team for Gold Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes has been named to the United States Men’s National Team for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup determines the continental champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean and is played every two years. 23 players are selected for the U.S. national team.

Zardes, 29, has played a pivotal role with the Crew since joining the club in 2018 after being traded from the Los Angeles Galaxy. During the last three seasons, Zardes has scored 48 goals in 90 matches with Columbus and helped lead the Crew to the 2020 MLS Cup title. He has three goals in nine matches this season.

The U.S. has won the Gold Cup six times: the inaugural 1991 tournament, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

The Crew will play its first game at Lower.com Field at 5 p.m. Saturday.