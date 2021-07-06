Crew announces call-ups for July international window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five Columbus Crew SC players have earned an international call-up ahead of the July international window: Derrick Etienne Jr. (Haiti), Kevin Molino (Trinidad and Tobago), Liam Fraser (Canada), Eloy Room (Curacao), and Gyasi Zardes (United States).

Zardes was named to the United States Men’s National Team last week for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Etienne Jr. and Molino will represent their national teams in Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers starting Tuesday, July 6 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Fraser, Room, and Zardes will join their national teams for the Concacaf Gold Cup, with the tournament beginning on Saturday, July 10.

In Group B, Fraser and Canada, as well as Zardes and the United States, will play three matches at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Canada faces Martinique on July 11, a yet-to-be-determined opponent on July 15, and the United States on July 18, while the United States faces the yet-to-be-determined side on July 11, Martinique on July 15, and Canada on July 18.

Room and Curacao will play three matches in the Dallas, Texas area during the group stage of the tournament.

The Crew are coming off their first game at Lower.com Field, which resulted in a 2-2 draw against New England.

Up next for Columbus is an away game against rival FC Cincinnati with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.