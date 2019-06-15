Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival draws thousands

GAHANNA (WCMH) — Thousands of families are getting the chance to enjoy some good ol’ blues and jazz music this weekend.

The Creekside Blues and Jazz Fest kicked off Friday and continues all weekend.

The three-day cultural event has more than 90 hours of music on five stages in Creekside Park in Gahanna.

The showcase is known as the best blues and jazz music in Ohio.

“We would not be able to present 21 years of this event without hundreds of volunteers each year staffing gates and beverage booths,” said Laurie Jadwin, executive director of Visit Gahanna. “You could never present a quality event without sponsors and businesses within the community who help support.”

Shows continue until 11 p.m. Saturday with bands starting at noon Sunday.