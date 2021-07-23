Crawford County man accused of possessing, trafficking heroin

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — After several long-term investigations, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly possessing and trafficking narcotics.

Criminal charges are pending against 32-year old Theodore Britt after authorities executed a search warrant on Friday. They say they seized suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia from the residence on the 300 block of Dawsett Avenue in Galion.

Officials say Britt also had two active warrants for his arrest our of Crawford County Municipal Court.

Britt is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center. The case is headed to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

