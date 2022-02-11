COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed the westbound I-70 ramp to northbound I-71.

According to Columbus 911 dispatch, a person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

One vehicle has flipped and there is possibly another one involved. Investigators are on the scene and traffic is backing up on the interstate. Be sure to use caution driving through this area.

Police have not given any information as to how long the interchange will be shut down. You may want to find an alternate route if you needed to travel in this direction.