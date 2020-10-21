CRAA helps passengers with disabilities prepare travel with Journey Care Kits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With new rules and regulations everywhere, it can be an anxiety-driven time, especially in airports. So, to make things easier, John Glenn International Airport is giving out care kits.

In conjunction with National Invisible Disabilities Week, October 18 – 24, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) is introducing Journey Care Kits to help passengers with disabilities prepare for air travel.

The kits include sunflower-themed lanyards and wristbands, providing a discreet sign to airport staff that someone might like additional assistance or time when moving through the airport. This can be especially helpful in identifying and assisting travelers with hidden disabilities such as autism, chronic pain, dementia, anxiety, or hearing impairment.

“Recently, a mom dad and two little girls with autism. Told us about their experience and having to create shirts for their family so that people would understand that they were traveling with children with special needs,” Sarah McQuaide, Communications & Media Relations Specialist at Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

The Journey Care Kits also contain:

Travel preparations checklist and helpful hints

Cloth facial coverings

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) bag tag

Information on TSA Cares, a program that allows a traveler to pre-arrange to have a TSA officer assigned to assist them through the checkpoint screening process

Choice between: CMH social story to help children with developmental disabilities, such as autism, prepare for the sights and sounds of travel OhioHealth Neurological Rehabilitation Wheels Up! Traveling with a Disability brochure with answers to frequently asked questions



“We want everyone who comes through our airport to feel comfortable and confident. We especially want them to feel confident about their trip,” said McQuaide.

Journey Care Kits are also available by emailing CustomerService@ColumbusAirports.com 60 days before a scheduled flight.