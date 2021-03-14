CPD tries to piece together two overnight shootings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are trying to determine if two overnight shootings are related.

Police say two gunshot victims walked separately into local hospitals for treatment on Saturday night. It’s not clear whether the victims walked into the same hospital, but police say the two victims may be related.

The first victim, a 16-year old, was shot in the face, according to police. He told police that he didn’t know where the shooting occurred or why he was shot. Police have since located the shooting site on the 1900 block of Joyce Avenue.

The second victim, a 24-year old man, had a gunshot wound to the leg when he arrived at the hospital. He was in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-4141.