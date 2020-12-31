CPD Officer Detweiler reassigned to administrative duty pending Andre’ Hill investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has reassigned Officer Amy Detweiler to administrative duties pending an internal investigation into the shooting of Andre’ Hill.

Detweiler was the second CPD officer on scene when Hill was fatally shot on Dec. 22. The Franklin County Coroner has ruled the killing a homicide.

Body camera footage, released Thursday, showed that Detweiler did not turn on her camera until after Officer Andy Coy shot Hill during a non-emergency call.

Second police officer activated body camera only after Andre’ Hill was shot, footage shows

Coy was fired from CPD Monday following a termination hearing into his actions that night.

Police Chief Tom Quinlan and Mayor Andrew Ginther have denounced Coy’s actions.

Personnel records show that Detweiler had been with the force since 2011. She had been honored for heroism for helping to pull a man from a burning truck on State Route 315 in October 2015.

The full statement from Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office emphasized that Detweiler’s new duties will last for at least 60 days.

“Officer Amy Detweiler has been reassigned to administrative duties. This is not an administrative leave. She is on a 60-day special assignment outside of her normal patrol duties.

“She is doing work the Division needs done, while in a non-operational capacity while this investigation is conducted.”

The internal investigation will also cover other officers who responded to the scene after Hill was shot, the statement said.

“Division leadership was initially focused on the urgent matter of a resolution to Adam Coy’s employment, and the administrative investigation performed by Chief Quinlan.

“The pending administrative review by Internal Affairs of the other officers’ response is underway. Due to the large number of people involved and the large amount of video to review, people to interview, this will take time to piece together. This important review will be meticulous and methodical.”