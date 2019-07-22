CPD looking for 16-year-old girl last seen in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday on the east side of Columbus.

Aariyanna Slade was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tennyson Avenue and Refugee Road.

She is described as a black female standing 5’9″ and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long black sleeve pajama shirt with a cheetah print bow on the front and pink Minnie Mouse pajama pants. She was not wearing shoes.

Police say Aariyanna is developmentally disabled.

