COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a child has been shot as she and her brother played with their mother’s unsecured gun.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. Friday at the 1200 bock of Parkview Drive.

Police say they found a 3-year old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both she and her 4-year old brother had been left unattended when the gun discharged.

The girl was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.