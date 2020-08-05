CPD: 1-year-old hurt after cars, food mart shot up on northeast side

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police say they are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at a 3C Food Mart in Northeast Columbus.

CPD officers responded to a call at 4436 Westerville Road at 10:07 p.m, where they say five cars and a business were hit by the gunfire.

According to police, a 1-year-old inside of a stuck vehicle was injured by shattered glass. The child was treated at the scene by responding medics.

A 12-year-old was also inside, but no injuries were reported.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools