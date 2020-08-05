CPD: 1-year-old hurt after cars, food mart shot up on northeast side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police say they are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at a 3C Food Mart in Northeast Columbus.

CPD officers responded to a call at 4436 Westerville Road at 10:07 p.m, where they say five cars and a business were hit by the gunfire.

According to police, a 1-year-old inside of a stuck vehicle was injured by shattered glass. The child was treated at the scene by responding medics.

A 12-year-old was also inside, but no injuries were reported.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.





