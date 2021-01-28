COVID pop-up testing site scheduled for Gahanna

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Anyone wanting a COVID-19 test will be able to get one in Gahanna on Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Health has announced its latest pop-up testing site at Columbus Academy on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

No appointment is needed, and neither is a health care provider’s referral. However, ODH says quantities may be limited.

Testing will be done via PCR nasal swabs.

What you need to know:

Walk-in COVID-19 testing

Columbus Academy- Sommer Family Recreation Area, 4300 Cherry Bottom Rd., Gahanna

9 a.m. to noon.

More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.