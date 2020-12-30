COVID-19 vaccine: Get it when it’s offered, advises DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should consider carefully if they plan to refuse, because the next opportunity could be months away.

Governor Mike DeWine warned those in the first wave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine that they have limited opportunities to get the shot.

“First of all it’s your choice,” the governor acknowledged. “We believe that medical science shows it’s clearly the right thing to do,” and that “the gains far outweighs the risks.”

But those who plan to refuse this opportunity, or are currently deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine at work, Governor DeWine cautioned that the next opportunity may be months away.

“We cannot guarantee if you pass that up when you’re going to have an opportunity to do that again,” he warned.

The pharmacy company that is vaccinating will make three stops at a facility such as a nursing home, the governor explained. On the first date, they will vaccinate everyone who wants it, staff and residents. On the second date, they will give the next vaccine, and vaccinate those who want to get the first round. The third date will catch up the latecomers.

“After that if you don’t get your first shot then, we can’t guarantee when you will get that,” Governor DeWine said. He gave the example of a 35-year-old nursing home worker who refused the vaccine the first time.

“It may be a matter of months until they have the opportunity to get it because they may come into a separate category,” he said. “The opportunity may not come back for a while.”

The governor’s goal is to offer the vaccine to everyone in the state of Ohio, but that may not happen for months yet, he said.