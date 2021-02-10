COVID-19 vaccination ride-shares offered to people who can’t get there by themselves

Ride sharing available to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you need a ride to your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, an organization which drove voters to the polls is lending their wheels to help you get there.

Columbus Stand Up! has expanded its rideshare program to include vaccination appointments. Riders can sign up by calling or texting 614-259-7391.

You can also fill in a form on the website, to be matched with a volunteer driver to take you to get a vaccine.

The website also gives information about making your vaccine appointment, although it won’t allow you to book your appointment on the site.