COVID-19 survivors, families weigh in on Trump’s remarks about virus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COVID-19 survivors and their families are weighing in on President Donald Trump’s comments about COVID-19, posted to his Twitter account on Monday.

Prior to being released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for the virus, the president sent a series of tweets. One of those included, “Don’t be afraid of Covid [sic]. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Trump later released a video message where he said, “Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives.”

In June, Dawn Gunnoe’s 3-year-old daughter, Bella, was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which the Centers for Disease Control describes as “a rare but severe complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children and adolescents.”

“I could not believe that that’s what they were coming to tell me she had,” Gunnoe said of the moment she heard the diagnosis.

Gunnoe said Bella spent four days in the hospital, where doctors ran several tests on her.

She was eventually released from the hospital, but Gunnoe said her daughter will be closely monitored by doctors over the next year to ensure that there are no lasting impacts of MIS-C.

On Monday, Gunnoe said she saw Trump’s tweets and video message.

“I mean, it is dominating us,” she said. “It has to. When we get the bills in the mail and I have to call and fight with the insurance company about who’s going to pay for what, when I have to think about her next follow-up, when I have to hold her in my lap while she cries while she gets blood drawn, it does.”

Gunnoe is not alone in responding the president’s message.

Robyn Petras, who tested positive for the virus in March, also saw his posts.

“When I think of the remarks of the president, I both want to have respect because he is our president, but my hope is that his experience of living with, and through, COVID is that his heart opens up to more empathy for people that are struggling,” she said.

On Tuesday, the president’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, issued a statement that Trump is reporting no symptoms of the virus.